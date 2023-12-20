This Sunday was a historic day in Boca Juniorsmore than 45,000 members arrived at the La Bombonera stadium to vote in the elections that defined the new president of the Xeneize club. Juan roman riquelmelegend of the team, and Jorge Amor Ameal won at the polls over the formula Andrés Ibarra and Mauricio Macri, former president of Argentina

Román took 63.3 percent of the votes and was left with the presidency of Boca Juniors, which seeks at all costs to regain international glory, wants to be champion of the Copa Libertadores, a tournament that will not play next anus.

With Román at the helm, it seems that the coach chosen to take the reins of the Buenos Aires club is Diego Martínez, who must define his departure with Huracán, a club with which he has a current contract, and it is expected that he will be presented in the course of This week.

The other important issue in the offices is that of signings, there are many names that are rumored, but little room for movement for the club in the January market.

Is Vidal arriving?

Photo: Gaston Britos. Efe

One of the figures who is approaching Boca, according to press versions in Argentina, is Arturo vidalwho ends his contract with Atlético Paranaense this month and has always made his love for Boca Juniors clear.

The Chilean, who is recovering from an acute traumatic meniscal injury with joint blockage, will have to lower his financial expectations to sign for the Argentine club. Although an arrival at Colo Colo, the team that saw him born in Chile, is not ruled out.

The press also talks about Boca's possible interest in hiring the Colombian midfielder. James Rodriguezwho apparently would not continue in 2024 in Sao Paulo in Brazil.

SPORTS

More sports news