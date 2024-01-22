New problems arise around the sporting future of Chilean footballer Arturo Vidal, after he ruled out playing for América de Cali.

Vidal is one step away from signing with Colo Colo, the club of his loves, however, new difficulties arose in the negotiation.

On Friday the Chilean press reported that the parties reached an agreement on a one-year contract in exchange for US$1.2 million.

Suspense with Vidal

The only thing missing was the medical exams to certify the footballer's signature with the popular Chilean club and for the official announcement to be made. But these were not made.According to the Chilean press, the footballer did not want to show up for said tests.

The problem is that the leadership wants to have two or three different opinions from that of the club's medical services, with other specialists, to guarantee the state in which the player is. Until this is done, the contract remains suspended, and the player only wants to take the exams with the team itself.

“Twice we asked Vidal to go to a private clinic. And both times he refused, because he said he would only get them done at Meds. The only thing we are looking for is a second opinion, because we told him that he can also go to Meds, and finally, both doctors will issue a report,” says Mercurio.

“It is unintelligible, except that there is 'locked cat'. And we cannot take risks with a player who is going to earn more than 100 thousand dollars a month,” the sources added to the Chilean newspaper.

This measure would have gone down badly with the Colo Colo medical staff and it is said that they could even resign.

Meanwhile, Vidal spoke on his Twitch account. “I'm about to send everyone to hell…”he exclaimed, and added: “Now we're going back… I didn't even know I had so much patience.”

