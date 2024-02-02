An eclectic party was held this Thursday by the steering wheel Arturo vidal with a helicopter arrival at the Monumental stadium, an Olympic lap of the field on a black horse and dressed in the style of the legend of 'King Arthur', preceded by a pachanga with traditional cumbia and techno, reggaeton and trap, in the presentation to the fans of Colo Colo on his return to Chilean football after 17 years.

It was truly wonderful to see the stadium full. I don't know if anything like this has been seen in any other country,” he later said at a press conference because when he had the opportunity to speak to the 35,000 people present, his words were drowned in tears of emotion.

“It's very difficult,” he managed to pronounce before the microphone standing in the central circle of the albo team's field in the Chilean capital, which was packed to receive the 36-year-old footballer who returns to the team with which he debuted as a professional, after 17 years playing abroad.

“I am grateful to the Colocolino people. One believes that they love one more abroad than in one's own country, but today I see that this is not the case and they have made me feel it,” he later admitted to the press at the conference.

Arturo Vidal arrived at his Colo Colo unveiling in a helicopter, before riding a horse dressed as a king, wearing a crown and holding a sword as he toured the pitch while greeting approximately 35,000 fans in Santiago, as he returned to the club after 17 years away pic.twitter.com/04ZDLHvybc — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) February 2, 2024

Vidal's emotion was genuine and could be seen before he arrived at his presentation, when a video was projected on the stadium screen in which he commented on his previous feelings: “I'm very nervous, I couldn't sleep waiting for this day.”

The show, which lasted one hour, began with the presentation of the Chilean artists Pablito NightmareMary the neighborhood cumbia and American Sound. But the highlight was the appearance of the helicopter flying over the stadium and descending on the field for Vidal to come down.

Then came the horse and all the clothing, which included a king's crown and a sword that was given to him in his hand and he did not have to take it from a stone like 'Excalibur', in the legend of King Arthur of Brittany, a character in the European literature.

“I was the first to ride a horse here on the Colo Colo field,” he said.

Vidal later, but he was not the first to arrive by helicopter since the black and white club had already used the resource in the 'Alba Night of 1999', a traditional presentation that on that occasion was for the newly hired coach Nelsinho Baptista.

With his right leg, the one with the knee operated on last September, he kicked balls to the stands to make an offering. The fans were rewarded for attending and among the gifts given were 10 people who could have lunch with the idol.

