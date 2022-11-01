The Chilean Flyer Arturo vidal affirmed that he fulfilled “a dream” this Saturday by winning with Flamengo the 2022 Copa Libertadores after beating in the final Athletico Paranaense by 1-0.

“Today a dream comes true for me, I already said it when I decided to go to Flamengo and when I arrived, that I wanted the Libertadores with this shirt and today it comes true, so I am very happy, happy, grateful to the people here, to my teammates and to the fans, I am very happy”, said Vidal after the final played in the Monumental stadium of Guayaquil.

The 35-year-old ‘King’ Arturo, who arrived at the Rio de Janeiro club in mid-July, stated that he intends to continue at Flamengo and win more titles.

“We won the brazil cup, we were lucky, and now we won this cup. With this team you have to win everything and we hope that next year there will be many more titles”, he assured.

Despite his extensive track record and having played for clubs like Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, this Libertadores is the first continental title at club level that Vidal has won and the 25th trophy of his career, which makes him the Chilean player with the most titles.

“My goal is to continue winning titles until I retire. I’m very happy, since I started playing football the only thing I wanted was to win important things and many things have been given to me in life, I hope to continue like this”, he commented.

Vidal also referred to the Club World Cup, which Flamengo will play as champion of the Libertadores and where they will have as great rival the Real Madrid.

“Winning the World Cup is our goal. Of course it’s possible, and even more so with this team and the players we have,” he said. The Chilean assured that he intends to continue at Flamengo and ruled out returning to his country for the time being to hang up his boots.

AFP