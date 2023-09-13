One of the main concerns that existed in the match between the Colombian National Team and Chile on the second date of the South American qualifying round was the state of the playing field. The grass was not in optimal conditions to host such an important match on the way to the World Cup and it had an effect on the players..

Before the central judge started the match, both the technical assistant of the Colombian National Team, Amaranto Perea, like Jefferson Lerma, complained about the poor conditions of the field at the Monumental stadium in Santiago.

The concern of the squad was transferred to the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) which He filed a protest before Conmebol and Fifa due to the terrible state of the playing field and asked for guarantees for the players of both teams.

Even hours before the start of the game, there was speculation about a possible change of headquarters; until a Fifa observer who was at the Monumental in Santiago, certified the state of the grass and gave his approval to play.

Chile vs Colombia match. Photo: EFE/ Elvis González

Arturo Vidal left the game injured

Due to the serious condition of the terrain, the Chilean Arturo Vidal withdrew from the game with physical discomfort and setting off alarm bells for the Chilean team. The midfielder, who started as a starter for Eduardo Berizzo’s team, felt pain in his knee, which did not allow him to continue in the match and he had to be substituted within a minute.

After the 0-0 draw between Chile and the Colombian National Team, ‘King’ Arturo was the protagonist of a worrying image, He left the stadium on a stretcher and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Santiago.due to the severity of the injury.

This is how Arturo Vidal retired from the Monumental de Santiago after Chile’s draw with Colombia. Images that worry. Let it be nothing, King! 🙏🏻❤️pic.twitter.com/XdRPGdca26 — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) September 13, 2023

According to information from several Chilean media, Vidal will have to undergo meniscus surgery in his right knee after the injury suffered, apparently, due to the poor state of the field.

“The Medical Staff of the Chilean National Team reports that the player Arturo Vidal suffered an acute traumatic meniscal injury with joint blockage that requires surgical resolution, which will be carried out tomorrow in accordance with the medical staff of his club. The intervention will be carried out by the Medical Corps of the Chilean National Team,” explained the National Professional Football Association.

Players of the Colombian National Team complained about the field

You have to be in minimum condition to be able to play.

James Rodríguez and Dávinson Sánchez They also complained about the field after a goalless draw in Santiago. The center back did not hold anything back and declared that the conditions were not there to play there.

“Yes, we never complain about the playing field because it is for both of us. But it can’t happen. He has to be at least in condition to be able to play,” said the defender in the mixed zone.

For his part, James shared the discomfort of several of his colleagues and added: “The field was in a bad state“The players see that, but we put on a good show, both teams created chances.”

James complained about the court.

