One of the most common activities that sports fans do when starting an important tournament like the America Cup, is trying to predict who will be the champion.

Arturo vidal, a historic player from the golden era of the Chilean National Team that won the two-time Copa América championship in 2015 and 2016, was not called up for this edition of the competition. For this reason, he was in a ‘live’ with him streamer Argentinian Davoo Xeneize talking about his soccer career and his feelings regarding the tournament being played in the United States.

The favorite for the title according to Vidal

Arturo vidal He is usually known in his predictions for being inaccurate when giving what he believes will be the winners. However, in the interview he gave his opinion and determined who would be the winner of the Copa América 2024.

Surprisingly, The player did not put Chile in first place as the big winner. For this reason, several people on social networks speculated that it could be an attempt by the Chilean to ‘sprinkle salt’ on a classic rival of his team.

“Argentina is the number 1 candidate to win the Cup. I see it very strong. As a team they have a lot of trust. The games show that they have grown a lot after the World Cup, they have incredible confidence. For me right now he is the candidate to win the cup,” he said.

Then, he referred to other teams that seem like candidates and finally, in fourth place, he put Chile as the favorite. “I like Colombia, Uruguay and Chile… My little boy is going to fight, he has to fight. We have faith in each other. “I think they are among them,” said the midfielder, wishing the team the best.

Argentina and Chile faced each other for the second date of group A last Tuesday. This was after the aforementioned interview and the ‘albiceleste won 1-0 with a controversial goal from Lautaro Martínez that put the Argentines in front and qualified them for the next phase of the tournament.