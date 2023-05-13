Arturo Vidal arrived at Flamengo as a free agent and since Liga MX they have been very attentive to his performance with the Brazilian team. Specifically, a team has been interested in signing him.
Tigres has given the surprise in the first leg of the quarterfinals passing over Toluca de Ambriz, the royal team got a 4-1 advantage that nobody saw coming. Now, in case of getting the ticket to the next round, it should not come as a surprise to anyone that the UANL team can achieve the Liga MX title, since in reality the potential of their squad has that result as an obligation.
Beyond what can happen with the royals in the remainder of the league, it is a fact that the club’s board of directors is already working on assembling the squad for the summer. One of the definite departures that those from the north of the country will have will be that of Rafael Carioca, the midfielder and the club are far from signing a renewal and everything indicates that he will leave as a free agent, to which the cats could sign an internationally renowned replacement.
From Brazil they inform that the Tigers would look for the stellar signing of Arturo Vidal for this summer. The club wants a firm of international stature and they consider that the Chilean is the best placed man for it, since he would arrive to have minutes in a position where by nature there will be changes. The signing of the ‘king’ depends on one factor, that the Chilean sits at the table with Flamengo and manages to end his contract, so that in this way the royals can sign him as a free agent and pay for the salary that the footballer wants.
