Argentinawith two goals and an assist from Thiago Almada, crushed 5-0 this Tuesday

Chile to advance to the final phase of the South American pre-Olympic towards Paris-2024, a result that also qualifies Paraguay and leaves Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay prematurely eliminated.

Almada scored in the 45th minute, taking advantage of a rebound from the Chilean goalkeeper, Vicente Reyes, after a hard shot by Santiago Castro; and in the 57th, a penalty.

His exhibition continued with an assist to Santiago Castro in the 61st minute. The resounding victory of the team led by Javier Mascherano was rounded off with goals from Aaron Quirós in the 79th minute and Luciano Gondou in the 90+1 minute.

Vidal exploded

Through his Instagram account, the Colo Colo footballer, Arturo vidal, posted a series of stories against referee Alexis Herrera for, in his opinion, harming his country's team. “This cu… always screwed us up… thief,” Arturo said at first.

Later, Vidal became angry again with the Venezuelan judge. “All you had to do was celebrate the bad goal,” Arturo told him.

Their reactions are already spreading through social networks and the Chilean press has given them great echo after the selection's elimination.

With one day left to complete Group B, next Friday, Argentina and Paraguay – free on Tuesday's day – go to the final phase, a quadrangular that will distribute two places in the Olympic Games. They lead with seven points apiece, ahead of the now eliminated Uruguay, Chile and Peru, all with three points.

