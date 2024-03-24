TOrturo Vidal, figure of Chile's Colo Colo, is experiencing a new scandal, this time when he was denounced in Brazil for supposedly having destroyed an apartment.

The Chilean midfielder received a complaint from a luxury property broker for the destruction of an apartment he rented during his time as a soccer player. Flamengoin Rio de Janeiro, between 2022 and 2023.

The complaint is for having left without paying or notifying, leaving the property in a deplorable state.

According to O Globo from Brazil, the justice system must determine whether it is appropriate to charge the Chilean the 22,700 reais (about $4,500) that he would have owed in rent, plus the 230 thousand in repairs and cleaning of upholstery and curtains, floors and finishes (45 thousand dollars), and if he must also pay any sum for damages.

According to the complaint, there is presence of mold and dirt, in addition to broken furniture and personal items left on the property. Even the keys to the place were left lying at the entrance.

The midfielder left Rio at the end of July 2023, when he moved to Curitiba to play for Athletico Paranaense.

