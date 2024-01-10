You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Arturo vidal.
Arturo vidal.
The footballer spoke in a live broadcast for his followers.
The Chilean Arturo vidal It is news these days in Colombia after it became known about the proposal that América de Cali made to him to sign him this season.
For now, it is known that negotiations are underway and that it is an issue that America is working on with great secrecy.
Vidal spoke on Twitter
In the last few hours, Vidal spoke about his future on his Twitch channel and although he did not give many indications, he assured that these days have been quite hectic.
“Really, my people, I don't know anything. But what is moving, things are moving.”“, commented the Chilean at the insistence of his followers.
Vidal seemed calm about the situation and stated that he is preparing with the Chilean Under-23 National Team to return to the playing fields.
“I don't have a team yet and for now I'm training with the national team, with the U-23, recovering everything. The only thing I can say is that I'm better, ready to get on a field to break it. To come back with everything,” he said.
Finally, he noted that his followers on Twitch will be the first to know his next step in his career.
“I would love to tell you that I am ready, but there is nothing concrete. When there is something advanced, those in the chat will be the first to know. I promise you,” he concluded.
Vidal said goodbye to the broadcast with Greetings to Colombia and to the fans of Colo Colo and América de Cali.
“Greetings to the people of Colo Colo and América de Cali”
“When I have news I will tell you”
Words from Arturo Vidal in his Twitch live🕵️♂️ pic.twitter.com/skyx58hgRV
— Andrés Felipe Díaz (@andresdiaz9) January 11, 2024
SPORTS WITH FOOTBALLRED
