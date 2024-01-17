Arturo vidal He has been the most media player at the South American level in this transfer window. His future, despite his numerous suitors, remains unclear.

Negotiations with the America of Cali, team that made great efforts to sign him.

America was excited about the Chilean but in the end the agreement was not reached and the team president, Marcela Gómez, ruled it out.

At the same time, he was informed of the departure of the technician Lucas Gonzalez and now the scarlet team is looking for a technician.

The curious thing is that while Vidal closed the door on América, in Chile he was not convinced by the offer made by Colo Colo, the other club that has fought to sign him.

The offer you didn't like

From Chile they pointed out this Wednesday that the player was outraged by the first offer that Colo Colo made him, considering it very low.

The newspaper La Tercera stated that the negotiation between both parties is broken and that Vidal would now be inclined to negotiate with other clubs.

“Earthquake in the Monumental: Arturo Vidal is outraged by Colo Colo's first offer and warns that he will advance with other clubs,” the outlet expressed in its X account.

“Beyond the fact that economic matters are not essential in this case, the King felt undervalued. The midfielder would not even be the best paid on the team, even being behind the Paraguayan Darío Lezcano,” the newspaper notes.

Likewise, Vidal did not like at all that the contract was for one year since it left him doubting that the board truly trusted his sporting level.

Vidal would now give priority to offers such as that of Olimpia of Paraguay or those of Argentine soccer to decide his future.

“We can't go crazy. We have to be rational and know how far the cover goes. The operation amounts to about 2 million dollars with all the bells and whistles, plus a house, armored car and bodyguards,” Tulio Gómez revealed at the time, owner of America.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

More sports news