The name of Arturo vidal is fashionable in the Colombian Professional Soccer for his possible arrival at Cali America. The champion of the America Cup with Chili In 2015 and 2016 he gets closer to the Valle del Cauca team every day and his family gives clues to his imminent arrival.

The 36-year-old Chilean soccer player continues in negotiations with the America of Cali, team that has already made you a formal offer and is awaiting your response. According to what has been reported in the last few hours, there are positive feelings on the part of the player and the club.

Tulio Gomez, maximum shareholder of the Valle del Cauca team, told EL TIEMPO this Friday that progress is being made on the issue and that they have already found a sponsor to try to have the steering wheel.

“There we are moving forward, little by little. We already have a sponsor, we need another to adjust figures with Vidal's agent,” said Gómez, who said that sponsorships for at least $600,000 are needed.

Unofficially, it has been said that Vidal would earn the not inconsiderable sum of 1.8 million dollars a year, more or less 7,000 million pesos, and that Cali America they would have offered the midfielder 1.2 million dollars for one season, but he would have asked for a contract for two.

Gomez He did not comment on that, but he did say that the possible payment of an additional bonus due to the player's status as a free agent has not been discussed. “We have not touched on that issue. And if that bonus is added, it obviously becomes much more expensive,” he said.

America The expectation increased when this Friday night he published a message on his X account in which he gave clues about possible progress in the negotiation.

“The round table is being prepared,” was the message, which was immediately related to the 'King Arthur, What is Vidal called? However, around 8 p.m. Thulium He left a message in which he clarified that there was no news in the negotiation.

At this time, Friday, January 12, 8pm, we have not yet reached any agreement with Arturo Vidal, keep it in mind @AmericadeCali It is what we want most, we will continue working to achieve it, we just need a sponsor and the agent to lower it a little!! — Tulio Gómez (@tulioagomez) January 13, 2024

“At this time, Friday, January 12, 8 pm, we have not yet reached any agreement with Arturo Vidal, keep it in mind @AmericadeCali It is what we want most, we will continue working to achieve it, we just need a sponsor and the agent to lower it a little!!”, Tulio wrote.

Daughter of Sonia Isaza, wife of Arturo Vidal, reveals the queen test

This Saturday what could be the clue that confirms the imminent arrival of Arturo vidal to the Cali America. The fans are excited about the signing of the midfielder, who as the hours go by becomes closer to the FPC.

Daniela Isaza, Colombian daughter Sonia Isaza, current wife of the Chilean, published a striking image on her official Instagram account. The young woman posted a photo of herself with the jacket of the America of Cali, behind his back was the shirt Vidal with the number eight of the national team Chili.

The photo would be the ultimate proof that Arturo vidal It is about to be made official with the 'scarlet' club and that the negotiations are about to reach a good position.

