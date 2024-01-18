The novel of Arturo vidal with América de Cali it was closed in a bad way because the negotiation did not come to a successful conclusion, despite the great expectations that had been generated in the scarlet team.

América made a great effort to sign the Chilean player, in a contract that would have been of great importance for Colombian soccer.

It ended in a great disappointment for the scarlet team that has received a series of bad news, first, not being able to sign Vidal, then the departure of the coach Luke Gonzalezand now the very probable refusal of the coach Ricardo Gareca to take charge of the team.

Message to America

This Thursday, Arturo had a talk on his social networks in which he thanked the management of América de Cali, despite his arrival not being possible.

“In Cali they behaved very well with me, it didn't happen, but we will be supporting them from a distance,” said the Chilean.

“I wish them the best in Colombia and I hope they are champions“added the midfielder who is without a team, although his desire is to play for Colo Colo in his country.

