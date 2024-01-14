One more chapter in the novel of the Chilean's new team Arturo vidal was experienced on this Sunday night, when in Colombia there is talk of an approach to Cali America.

The career of Vidal, known as 'the King', includes having won 25 titles between them two Copa América with Chile (2015 and 2016).

He has defended the shirts of Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona and Inter Milan. Until last December Vidal played with Brazilian Athletico Paranaense.

The midfielder's present is not the best, but he is a high-profile player and several Latin American teams could count on him, although he is very expensive.

America has moved and already has some money to complete the arrival of the Chilean, although it is an operation that is not easy, as stated by the leaders of the Valle del Cauca cast.

Photo: Instagram: Arturo Vidal

Vidal has been offered to Colo Colo, just like Boca Juniors of Argentina, but recently it became known that another of the greats wants it and they offered it to him.

The ABC newspaper reports that Vidal's businessman, who is moving to locate the player, has knocked on the doors of the Olympia of Paraguay, one of the most important clubs in South America.

What is known is that they asked the 'Guarani' team for 1.7 million dollars, but the leaders have not given part of the offer.

