After learning that the Chilean soccer player Arturo Vidal will not join the América de Cali team, Football users and followers have unleashed a wave of memes.

Through the official account of the América de Cali sports club on the social network

“Despite all the efforts that the institution and the sponsors have made, an agreement has not been reached with Arturo Vidal. Therefore, we give up on continuing his signing,” Gomez said.

🔊 Statements from our president, Marcela Gómez on the topic of Arturo Vidal and technical direction of the professional team. pic.twitter.com/WCO2yDXc59 — América de Cali (@AmericadeCali) January 16, 2024

However, many Internet users, since last week and before it became known that the player will not be part of the Colombian club, have been publishing several memes, which refer to the situation between Arturo Vidal and América de Cali.

These are some of the most viral memes on the internet about Arturo Vidal and América de Cali

Several of the memes explain the situation and the 'excited' feeling that América de Cali fans felt about Arturo Vidal.

Furthermore, some of the fans made fun of perhaps the 'high sums of money' they would be asking for the player.

Mr. Tulio Gómez, seeing that Arturo Vidal is going to sign for Colo Colo and well, the hope is that he will reach América de Cali further and further. pic.twitter.com/0gDFFZ2HE7 — Salppicon (@Salppicon) January 15, 2024

So América de Cali even looked for the corn arepas on the corner as a sponsor so that Arturo Vidal would excite them, leave them sucking and go to Colo Colo? JAKAJAJAKAKAKAJAAJ OMBE, HOW IS IT GOING TO BE!! I ENJOY. pic.twitter.com/I3SJMre7Nt — Erik (@turroOlivera_) January 16, 2024

LADY DANIELA ORTIZ GONGORA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

