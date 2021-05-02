Atalanta’s draw against Sassuolo has not only allowed Inter to lift the Scudetto, but it has also put an end to the hegemony of Juventus in the Italian championship since 2012. With the triumph Nerazurri, Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sánchez are on record: the former achieves his ninth championship of the last 10 he has played, and the latter achieves the thirteenth title of his professional club career. One more trophy to add to your sparkling display cases.

Arturo Vidal, king midas

The Chilean midfielder is a true collector of domestic titles. Team that reaches, trophy that wins. Of the last 10 seasons he has played in Italy, Germany and Spain; Vidal has won the league championship nine times. Only LaLiga escaped from the previous season, which Real Madrid won. Vidal has covered himself in gold wearing the shirt of Juve, Bayern, Barça and Inter; team that arrived last summer at no cost. This season, the Chilean has played 25 games, but his presence in the team has been thinning lately due to muscular setbacks.

As if that were not enough, his teammate from the Chilean team is not short either. Alexis, after today’s Scudetto, wins the thirteenth title of a career that began at Cobreloa. Quick and elusive, Udinense bought it but immediately gave it to Colo Colo. There he raised two wound (2006, 2007) and then he put on the River Plate jacket to win the Argentine league (2008). In constant progression, Udinense finally brought Alexis to Serie A. In his new European adventure, he showed off his entire repertoire: breaks and goals that ended up falling in love with Pep Guardiola, who decided to sign him in 2011 for Barça. With the Catalans, Alexis won six trophies, despite being constantly in the sights of the Camp Nou, who whistled it in various encounters.

In 2014, Alexis headed to Arsenal where he not only left his mark on goals, but also won over the fans gunners. The result: a Community Shield and two FA Cup. From Emirates he moved to Old Trafford in 2018, however injuries truncated his explosiveness and brilliance, and only scored five goals. After a gray campaign, he was loaned to Inter in the 2019/2020 season. In the shadow of Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez, Alexis has had to fight to open a gap in attack and this season has reached five goals in 27 Serie A games, this time tinged with nerazurri.