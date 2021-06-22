AFP Agency

Mexico city / 06.21.2021 21:36:00

The steering wheel Arturo Vidal recognized this Monday as “an error” the entrance of a hairdresser to the concentration of the selection of chili in Cuiabá, breaking the sanitary protocol created for America Cup from Brazil-2021, but assured that the fact was devoid of all evil.

“In Chile one is already used to it, they always look for things where there are none. We know that we made a mistake with the hairdresser, we did not mean to do it badly,” Vidal said in statements to the official television channel of the tournament that is played in Brazil.

“That’s it. It doesn’t have to be done and we won’t do it again,” remarked ‘King’ Arturo in a sympathetic tone.

chili violated the sanitary protocol of the Cup with the presence of a hairdresser that a group of players, including Vidal, entered the concentration of The Red in Cuiabá (center) last Thursday.

A live broadcast from the Fernando_g.z account on Instagram of the local stylist Luis Fernando Gonçalves and several photographs he published show ‘King’ Arturo, Gary Medel, Eduardo Vargas, Guillermo Maripán and Pablo Galdames cutting their hair in the hotel rooms where La Roja is staying.

The famous Inter Milan midfielder warned, however, that due to this situation, to which the Chilean Federation You will be exposed to a fine of the Conmebol, there was no confrontation within the team or a threat of resignation from the coach Martin Lasarte, as suggested by a sector of the Chilean press.

“There was never a problem with the technician, it is incredible what is said. We are very united, we demonstrated it today,” said the controversial Vidal, infected with covid-19 at the beginning of this month.

GFR.