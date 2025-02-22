Arturo Torró, the murdered businessman who walked on the wire between business, courts and the mayor of Gandia

Arturo Torró, whose body was found this Wednesday night after being murdered, had a life marked by his business projects characterized by suspicious financial investments and by a step by the relatively short policy that led him to the mayor’s office of Gandia by a single mandate . But both aspects of Torró’s trajectory were marked by their continuous visits to the courts of justice.

Torró, born in L’Alcúdia in 1963, was an optical training and his business vocation began in the 90s, when he founded the group of optics +vision in 1994 (he reached 350 franchises in various countries). Shortly after, his head appeared in politics, joining the PP in 1999, the year in which the conservative party led by Eduardo Zaplana consolidated his domain with his first absolute majority in the Valencian Community.

But Torró’s takeoff in Gandia’s policy would still take a few more years, since it was not until 2007 when he was for the first time candidate of the PP (the same year that the local presidency of the party reached). At that time Torró was a man close to Francisco Camps-then president of the Generalitat-, also to the missing Juan Cotino, and another politician-company in which he was reflected, the then mayor of Xàtiva Alfonso Rus.

This leap to the professionalization in politics caused between 2007 and 2008 to sell its participation in +vision to the Dutch Fund Hal Investments, an operation that is estimated to be carried out between 30 and 35 million euros. However, their business relations never cut them at all. Thus, he launched his networks to sectors that went from leisure and restoration to others to make coffins in Xàtiva (linking to Rus); All these companies suffered financial problems in times of crisis.

And it is that those times were also those of the outbreak of the real estate and financial bubble, and Arturo Torró had to handle himself with economic movements that have been recognized as risk and under suspicion of political favors. Thus, between 2007 and 2011, he got 37 million euros through Bancaja credits and his successor Bankia, a public management box linked to the Valencian Government, which made suspicions of irregularities jump in the award of the credits with a favor treatment of leaders of the PP. A large part of these credits were granted for the financing of companies, but many times Torró used them for other purposes.

2011: The Mayor’s Office

Arturo Torró reached the mayor of Gandia in 2011, at a time when the PP was harassed by the Gürtel case that ended the resignation of Camps shortly after. But after the elections, Torró offered the PP one of the jewels of the socialist crown, since Gandia has been a historical bastion of the PSPV, and in fact has been the only mandate in which he has governed.

They seemed to be days of wine and roses for Arturo Torró, but among bambalins the popular leader had problems in his business. In February 2013, the mayor declared himself in suspension of payments, both he and natural person and two of his societies were declared in creditors.

Torró could not pay the 26 million euros of debt that he had, mainly for credits with Bankia. In his day the mayor said that they were preferential of the bank for 22.6 million euros in which he had been caught, some preferent who served as a guarantee for his loans, all unpaid. But shortly after Torró received a great favor from the FROB (bank orderly restructuring fund), which allowed him that same year to redeem subordinated debt titles that bought for 7.9 million in 2009 and 2010 by Bankia shares valued at 15, 1 million, a benefit that mortal preferentists did not have.

When the 2015 elections arrived, the PP stayed in Gandia to a handful of votes to revalidate the absolute majority, but this was not reached and the lifeguard of citizens did not work for him, since the formation was integrated into the new government of today Socialist Minister Diana Morant, along with a left -wing coalition led by Compromís. The last hope was to try a motion of censure that did not set in 2017.

But by then Torró had already left the City Council. In 2016 he left the session and leadership of the party in the hands of the current president of the PP of the city, Víctor Soler, whom in 2019 tried to snatch the local leadership again, but failed.

Problems with justice

Torró’s visits were constant, both for their economic management and for their management at the head of the City of Gandia. In the economic one came to litigate with Bankia to resolve the situation of their preferents who were exchanged, while it did not return to the loans provided.

Regarding political management Arturo Torró was sentenced in 2023 to three and a half years in prison and six and a half years of absolute disqualification by the Provincial Court of Valencia as the author of a crime of embezzlement, for the irregular award of a municipal company that caused the Consistory an economic damage of half a million euros. For this judgment Torró saw how the Court of Auditors seized assets worth 223,400 euros; He currently still owed 350,000 euros to the Gandia City Council itself, money that wanted to recover the Consistory and for which a judicial process had initiated.

Given this situation of liquidity tension Torró had come to ask friends and acquaintances to try to refloat their business business. With these circumstances he had been a victim of threats, he denounced the National Police.

Threats, shot and a possible strangulation: what do we know about the murder of Arturo Torró, former mayor of the PP of Gandia

The former mayor also promoted judicial actions against his socialist successors in the Mayor’s Office, Diana Morant and José Manuel Prieto, whom he accused of provoking an effect called occupies for the participation of Morant in the protest of a eviction of a vulnerable person. Demand was recently dismissed by justice.