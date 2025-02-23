02/23/2025



Arturo Torró (L’Alcúdia, 1963) He had only been mayor of Gandía when he warned that there were going to be “turbulence” in the Valencian municipality in the face of the changes he wanted to implement. Shortly after he resigned from his salary, before two of his companies, and himself, they went into a bankruptcy proceedings. Governing the city – with 80,000 inhabitants – had been his dream since decades ago. He got it in 2011 with a overwhelming majority of the PP which ended that it had been a fief for the Socialists. Simply, as he was in charge of reiterating, he was happy. He had already exercised as a councilor in 1999, but his leader wood caused internal frictions in the party that separated him from the public thing for a while.

He returned to the Consistory as a spokesman for the popular in 2007 and, sponsored by a Francisco Camps that razed at the regional level, Torró reached the top of his political career. To preside a cooperative that brings together the merchants of the Historic Center of Gandía helped him to earn a good reputation. His charisma, his gift of people And his “charming” character, as described by those who knew him, too. But in the midst of that happiness, the announced turbulence arrived, although not with the desired effect.

This Saturday, hundreds of neighbors fired with honors who was their mayor. The Torró coffin was carried on shoulders, with the flag of the municipality and escorted by the Local Police at its entrance to the distinguished collegiate of Gandía, a dismayed and official mourning city. During the funeral, the parish priest recalled how the deceased did not fail every week in the convent of Santa Clara. His two children, for whom he felt devotion, thanked his father “the values ​​he has taught and transmitted.”

Fond of painting and sculpture, Arturo Torró was a family guy who liked to share his day to social networks and live life intensely. On Wednesday he ate cooked with his wife at a restaurant in Gandía Beach and held several meetings related to the businesses he had relaunched. In fact, he had asked for financial help among his acquaintances. That night, Torró’s wife found her husband’s body lying, with A chest shot A few meters from his car, which was still on in the middle of A-38, in the municipality of Xeresa. The main hypothesis of the Civil Guard is that it is a planned crime, probably with the participation of a hitman, and with an economic mobile.









Ascent and fall

Torró grew up into a humble family. His father’s death marked his childhood. He studied optics and optometry in Alicante and, after training in Canada, joined an advertising expert in the 90s to launch +vision, a Optics chain which would become an empire, with 350 franchises. He billed 90 million euros a year and made the leap to Latin America. Their businesses did not stay in the sale of glasses and headphones.

Torró participated in dozens of mercantiles dedicated to tasks as disparate as the manufacture of coffins, the purchase of farms or the management of ships. He never ceased to be an entrepreneur, but when he began to stand out on the front line of local policy, he decided to sell +vision to the Dutch group Grandvision. An operation, carried out in 2008, which reported a large sum of money. At the time, the sale was estimated at around 30 million euros.

Torró invested more than 20 million surplus value in Subordinated Bancaja debt. When the entity entered lost, it suspended the payment of interest from these preferred actions. He always pointed to Bankia – no one after the fall of the savings banks – as the cause of all his ills and initiated a battle in the courts to recover the money.

Controversial management

There are few who believe that Arturo Torró enhanced the local image and economy with the controversial reality show ‘Gandía Shore’, bullfights on the beach, a concert by Julio Iglesias financed with public money or projects of golf courses and Aquatic parks that were never done. Many neighbors venerated him because of his close character. Others made him threatening painted at home.

He was a man who took care of his people and had no qualms about facing his political rivals in court, although his complaints were nothing. He also dodged some of those presented by the opposition against him, although justice did not endorse his management.

The municipal budgets of 2013 and 2014 were declared illegal by not including the item that the Consistory owed to the banks for the credits it had contracted. At that same time, Torró was interested in buying Valencia CF. The 2015 accounts could not be approved before the fear of the thirteen councilors of the PP to have to respond with their personal heritage. The municipal debt already touched the 350 million. It was a complicated year for the then mayor. Despite resisting the historic fall of the PP in the regional ones-which he increased to power to Ximo Puig-and lose only one mayor, the socialist Diana Morant snatched the rod of command thanks to the votes of PSPV-SOE, Més Gandia and Citizens. Torró did not last eight months in the opposition.

His fall was accentuated more with the one known as Tele 7 case. The Valencia Audience sentenced him in 2023 to three and a half years in prison for embezzlement in the award of the audiovisual communication services of the City of Gandía during his term. Although he was waiting for his appeal before the Supreme Court, his accounting responsibility was already firm. Torró owed 337,465 euros to the Consistory for the unjustified payments he made to a company. The Valencian Consistory has only been able to recover a small part of that money after making a tracking and sewing goods and accounts of the exedil. Waiting for the investigation to reveal the unknowns surrounding his death, the tragedy has marked the end of a man who reached glory.