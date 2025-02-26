02/26/2025



Updated at 7:56 p.m.





The Civil Guard investigation suggests that the former mayor of Gandia (Valencia) Arturo Torró died murdered after receiving a shot to Bocajarro With one Ancient gun of small caliber and uncommon, as stated in the preliminary autopsy report.

The agents also investigate the possible clues related to the analysis of the phone of Torró, as well as with the viewing of cameras of the A-38, in the Valencian term of Xeresa, hoping to find the author or authors of the crime that occurred on February 19, according to research sources.

The aforementioned sources have confirmed, as ‘La Razón’ has advanced, that this document mentions a cartridge located in the scene of the crime and that, in turn, it points to the use of a weapon of these atypical characteristics that No is usual Among the hitmen of criminal or organized crime.

Specifically, the ballistic report contributed by the Civil Guard indicates that the caliber of the weapon used in the homicide could correspond to a 6.35 or 7.65 millimeter gun, so a weapon of Little power which requires being used in Short distances.









With the engine running

The event occurred around 23 hours on February 19, when Torró He warned to his women that something happened while driving his car. It was then she who moved to the area where her husband’s lifeless body found and warned emergency services. It was at kilometer 37 of the A-38.

Sources of the case have added that Arturo Torró had presented several Complaints related to Threats But years ago, without at least for now direct relationship with his tragic death.

The body of the businessman and expolitic, 62, presented a bullet at the height of chest and signs of constrictionaccording to the first indications after the body’s discovery, which was located on the road next to his vehicle, whose engine It was still under way.

After giving the woman, agents of the Civil Guard moved to the place, as well as the Local Police and a unit of Samu and another of SVBalthough medical services could only confirm the death of the businessman.

Torró, mayor of Gandia between 2011 and 2015, had been sentenced in 2023 to the sentence of three and a half years in prison for embezzlement in the award of audiovisual communication services between 2012 and 2015 in the Consistory.