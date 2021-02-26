Arturo Ripstein, one of the great veterans of Mexican cinema, premieres in Spain his latest film, The devil between the legs. Also from Latin America comes the documentary Once upon a time in Venezuela, which illustrates the collapse of a small community in the face of political and economic collapse. For its part, the Filmin platform brings The Assistant, a tense drama about workplace culture that turns a blind eye to powerful and respected monsters, echoed by the Harvey Weinstein case in the background.
Dating Amber, An Irish comedy about two teenagers pretending to be a heterosexual couple to hide their true orientation hits theaters as the Spanish comedy debuts on Netflix Crazy for her, where Álvaro Cervantes must pretend to lose his head to be admitted with Susana Abaitua.
The films have been reviewed by Elsa Fernández-Santos and Javier Ocaña.
THE DEVIL BETWEEN THE LEGS. ARTURO RIPSTEIN
An old married couple finds themselves trapped in a loveless relationship, but each one looks for his way to escape: he takes every opportunity to visit his lover while she goes tango dancing with a young partner.
THE ASSISTANT. KITTY GREEN
Jane is a recently graduated girl who is hired as an assistant to the head of a major film production company. Throughout a day you will have to face the culture of silence and permissiveness that you must ignore if you want to advance in your career.
ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA. ANABEL RODRÍGUEZ RÍOS
Portrait over six years of Congo Mirador, a small Venezuelan town on the shores of Lake Maracaibo that is torn between the political quarrels of a school teacher and the local chieftain and sunk by the collapse facing the country.
DATING AMBER. DAVID FREYNE
Eddie is a gay teenager in 1980s Ireland who tries to silence comments about his sexuality. He finds his luck in Amber, a lesbian girl from his high school, with whom he agrees to pretend to be a couple.
CRAZY FOR HER. DANI OF THE ORDER
Adri is madly in love with Carla after spending one night with her. When he discovers that she is admitted to a psychiatric hospital, he pretends to have mental problems to search for her.