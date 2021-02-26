Patricia Reyes Spindola and Alejandro Suárez, in ‘The devil between the legs’.

Arturo Ripstein, one of the great veterans of Mexican cinema, premieres in Spain his latest film, The devil between the legs. Also from Latin America comes the documentary Once upon a time in Venezuela, which illustrates the collapse of a small community in the face of political and economic collapse. For its part, the Filmin platform brings The Assistant, a tense drama about workplace culture that turns a blind eye to powerful and respected monsters, echoed by the Harvey Weinstein case in the background.

Dating Amber, An Irish comedy about two teenagers pretending to be a heterosexual couple to hide their true orientation hits theaters as the Spanish comedy debuts on Netflix Crazy for her, where Álvaro Cervantes must pretend to lose his head to be admitted with Susana Abaitua.

The films have been reviewed by Elsa Fernández-Santos and Javier Ocaña.