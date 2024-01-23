Arturo Reyes He is excited that Junior can defend the advantage he achieved in the first leg of the Super League against Millonarios, 1-0, and be crowned champion in El Campín, this Wednesday in the final game.

At a press conference, Reyes analyzed what he expects from his team, the rival and this grand final of the Super League.

Declarations of Kings

Does Deiver Caicedo play?: “He has tendonitis, he has trained normally the last 3 training sessions and he is called up.

Rafa Pérez?: “We are waiting for the issue with San Lorenzo to be resolved, the green light may be given in the last hours.”

Cantillo and Chará: “They know the institution, they have been champions here, from the first moment we have tried to insert them into the team. Each one has made the team grow and become stronger. They are going to give us many congratulations.”

Preparation of Kings: “It is easy to be here with players like Junior's, accustomed to playing these games, it makes the coach's management easier. Junior is in a great moment. The game is complex for both of us, he is a great rival, we hope to win the Super League.

The height: “Normally, football and medicine have changed. Colombian players are used to playing at altitude, they know how to do it. It's more of a game issue. We hope to play a great game and take the title for Barranquilla.”

Millionaires: “Millonarios is recognizable by everyone, it is a team of great elaboration, which tries from the beginning to get the ball to the best placed in attack. But these games are even, the finals are like that. We hope that our players play the great game that we are waiting. We are confident.”

Message to fans: “Each game brings its own story. Even the first leg is going to be different from Bogotá. To the fans, who believe, this group is getting together.”

Arrival in Bogotá: “In Bogotá lately we have come the night before, to be 24 hours early. Now we decided to arrive the same day. We have the group concentrated. It will help us feel better.”

Attach equipment: “Only 3 have not worked with us. The rest have with this coaching staff and that makes everything easier.”

Proposal: “Play the game that suits you, try to have the ball. It is a team designed to have the ball. We will dispute possession with Millonarios. We seek to be owners of the game, it is not going to be easy.”

