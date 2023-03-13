Junior is in full crisis. His elimination in the Copa Sudamericana against Tolima is added to his bad moment in the local league, where he now lost at home against Envigado, 1-2, on date 8.

The situation is becoming untenable for the technician Arturo Reyeswhich is the target of all criticism.

The coach has not been able to straighten the path and that is why his position is the subject of discussion in Barranquilla.

At a press conference, DT Reyes did not express his idea of ​​leaving office. On the contrary, he hopes to reverse the situation.

Reyes press conference

Photo: Jairo Cassiani. Kronos

Balance: “There were 6 players who did not start the match with Tolima and the idea was after such a long journey, with the wear and tear that occurred, to try to give strength to the team with variants that we thought could give us the game we needed. The first half was good , but we have little effectiveness, we don’t score goals”.

Continuity? “It’s a decision that managers have to make. I’m working, I feel strong and I aspire to reverse the situation.”

What sustains it? “It’s not my decision. Every time I go to training I see the group well, eager, trying to reverse but the result has not appeared. But there is a good group to move this forward.”

Managers: “We want to reverse, we have a game the other weekend and we want to win, it will be a final, we are going to win it… They are positive and they ask me what I am thinking for each game, I provide reports and I repeat, the results are not good but “In these moments, you can see the men, the character. It has been a difficult beginning, it can be reversed.”

Sensation: “It’s difficult, uncomfortable, we’re sorry, but as long as we see the players wanting, we’re positive and we believe we can get the next 3 points.”

“Football is defined in the areas. Junior creates. If we scored first the motivation would be different and the spirit. But we have had a difficult start”.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

