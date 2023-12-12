Although the League final was emotional and even in its first leg, It is Junior who has the advantage in the final match for the title, this Wednesday against Medellín. The 3-2 gives them an advantage to fight for the December star this Wednesday as a visitor.

Arturo Reyes arrived at the venue for the second game with the confidence of becoming champion with Junior. The shark's coach hopes that his team will be crowned at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, and this is what he expressed in his statements:

Do you believe that you are going to be champion? “We came to this final very convinced and with a lot of faith and we believe that this final is going to be for us. We gave the statement because we have faith and trust that we are going to do it. If you as a coach say that and it is controversial, then everything I have said is controversial. Tomorrow (Wednesday) we will see what happens, but the intention is to win.”

The approach. “Junior comes to Medellín to do his job. Medellín will have the support of its people, just as we had in Barranquilla. We are going to try to make the game that best suits us. We are going to try to play as far as possible from our goal, this sometimes happens, other times it doesn't, but that is the intention.”

Will it change module? “Junior is going to try to go out and find the game. We are a team that can coexist, but I also think that this is a game to play as far away from the goal, especially the first minutes. The module is going to be the same as the last game, we are going to play the same as the first leg.”



How do you see Medellín: “We are facing a great team and that team has one of its proposals to have the ball. Possession of the ball favored Medellín in the first leg, but Junior is an effective team that does not need as many opportunities to reach the goal and we hope that continues in this second leg.”

