Arturo Reyes, Junior de Barranquilla coach, was satisfied after the 3-2 victory against Medellín, in the first leg of the 2023-II League final. However, he knows there are things to correct if he wants to hang the tenth star on the shield.

“In the first half we had 10 or 15 minutes where we were very far back, defending in an area that we don't like and we gave the ball to a team that has its arguments. Afterwards, they got into the game, made changes and, for That, we responded in the same way. Junior hit first and we will play the game there as it should. This institution is used to playing finals,” Reyes said at a press conference.

The game was back and forth, with Junior much superior in the first minutes, but with a Medellín that did not give in.

In this regard, Reyes said: “Just as in the first minutes, we were better and controlled the game with and without the ball, there were also moments where Medellín made us retreat. We needed to go out, look for the extremes, go more on top of the rival's center backs. “In short. These are issues to work on, improve and correct.”

Barranquilla Dec 10, 2023. Colombian soccer final Junior vs. Independent Medellín. Photo. Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo
Photo: Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo

The goal that tightened the series, scored by Diego Moreno, came after a double header in the area, one of Medellín's strengths in terms of offense. Reyes assured that they should be more careful in that regard.

“It is a pending matter. We have to become stronger in that aspect. There are many variants that can be done to not defend so far back, to make a mixed mark. We can correct and thus do something so that this does not happen to us,” he insisted.

How Reyes plans the second leg against Medellín

Reyes hopes that Junior will have better ball handling in the second leg. “We gave the ball a lot of time to Medellín and if we want to win the title, we have to defend ourselves for less time. We have to circulate the ball, even things out. Medellín is a strong team and we are too,” he declared.

Barranquilla Dec 10, 2023. Colombian soccer final Junior vs. Independent Medellín. Photo. Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo
Photo: Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo

The departure of Didier Moreno also affected the development of the game for Junior. “He has a spasm in his back and it's bothering him a lot. He's been with it for days and ended up making a huge effort. He told us he didn't feel able to continue and we had to change, but I don't think he'll have any problems for the second leg. “, he expressed.

