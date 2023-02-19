Sunday, February 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Arturo Reyes, is he leaving Junior? This responded after defeat in Pasto

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Arturo Reyes, is he leaving Junior? This responded after defeat in Pasto


close

Arturo Reyes

Arturo reyes put on Junior’s shirt.

Arturo reyes put on Junior’s shirt.

The team is in crisis and nothing to win in the League.

junior athletic fell against Deportivo Pasto this Saturday and reached 11 dates without winning in Colombian soccer. The goal was the work of Edward López, by way of a penalty. A triumph that installed them in the eight.

See also  Carlos Bacca: the spectacular presentation on his return to Junior, video

The technician Arturo Reyes a critical moment passes, because the results are not with him and the coastal fans are already desperate.

Are you going or staying?

In the press conference after the game, Reyes was insistently consulted about his future in the Barranquillero team.

Balance and continuity: “The result is unfair to us. It is normal that in a situation like this there is a lot of pressure, but I continue to trust these players, in the work and we hope to reverse it in the next game.”

Future: “We want to review the game, see what we did well and what we didn’t, draw conclusions and think about working, improving and putting our energy into the next game.”

Players: “There is anxiety in the players, all the games we have had options, some very clear, we failed in that aspect, when these things happen the player becomes anxious, we have to give the group peace of mind.”

Does it go on or does it go? “It’s not my decision, my thing is to work and get the results. The rest is up to the managers.”

See also  F1 | Binotto: "Cars, drivers and teams are all competitive"

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Arturo #Reyes #leaving #Junior #responded #defeat #Pasto

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Young man gets almost 20 dates in 30 days after posting credit score (VIDEO)

Young man gets almost 20 dates in 30 days after posting credit score (VIDEO)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result