Arturo Reyes, is he leaving Junior? This responded after defeat in Pasto

junior athletic fell against Deportivo Pasto this Saturday and reached 11 dates without winning in Colombian soccer. The goal was the work of Edward López, by way of a penalty. A triumph that installed them in the eight.

The technician Arturo Reyes a critical moment passes, because the results are not with him and the coastal fans are already desperate.

Are you going or staying?

In the press conference after the game, Reyes was insistently consulted about his future in the Barranquillero team.

Balance and continuity: “The result is unfair to us. It is normal that in a situation like this there is a lot of pressure, but I continue to trust these players, in the work and we hope to reverse it in the next game.”

Future: “We want to review the game, see what we did well and what we didn’t, draw conclusions and think about working, improving and putting our energy into the next game.”

Players: “There is anxiety in the players, all the games we have had options, some very clear, we failed in that aspect, when these things happen the player becomes anxious, we have to give the group peace of mind.”

Does it go on or does it go? “It’s not my decision, my thing is to work and get the results. The rest is up to the managers.”

