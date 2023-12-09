Arturo Reyes He left through the back door of Junior in the first semester and then, with the departure of Hernán Darío Gómez, he was called to put out the fire. Now, the 54-year-old coach has the possibility of winning his first title in Colombian soccer very close. This is how the Tiburón coach analyzed the match against Medellín, the first of the grand final, which will be played this Sunday at 4 pm at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

Junior’s moment. “I believe that everything that has happened this semester with Junior has the blessing of God, Junior has been a team that has gone through difficult times. Hard work, trust, faith in a better future, in a group of “Players who have shown us that they have great capacity and that they are made for this type of matches allow us to think about giving a new title to the fans.”

What you liked most about the team. “At the beginning the team had problems in the attack-defense transition, but today Junior is strong in all moments of the game, there is no way to reach a final if you are not strong with the ball and without the ball.”

From leaving whistled to fighting for the title. “This is part of our job, we have to know that there are moments that are not so good and moments like now. We always live it calmly, the coaches are always positive and we think we can do it.”

The strengths of the team. “Junior, I think that lately they have become a very strong team at home. We are going to try to do what we have always done, carry the weight of the game. The rival does the same as a visitor. People are going to see a competitive team “, with two teams that are going to try to carry the weight of the game, we have to take control of the ball, press high. It’s going to be a tough fight, Medellín has very similar behaviors.”

How are you going to approach the final? “Junior, both at home and away, especially in the home runs, has shown a great performance. And at home he is going to try to lead the game, put pressure, lead the game. We think it will be a nice game, we hope to give him a great joy to all the junior members”.

Why did he call two more players to the concentration? “We had a very intense game a few days ago. We must add people because we have seen the recovery of the players and we want to have a larger group to make decisions. These players can give us a hand during the game and we will see if we can use them in the payroll or not.”

How to control Daniel Torres and Jaime Alvarado. “They are players of great condition, I had Jaime and I know his conditions, I have seen Daniel play, even in the National Team. We are going to try to speed up the game, without very important players for Medellín at the beginning and in the progression. “In that sector of the field, the teams’ play takes shape and Medellín has two extraordinary players in that position.”

Who is going to take the penalties? “If Carlos (Bacca) is not there, Cariaco (González) is there, and if at any time neither of them is there, the one who is in the best condition will kick. It may happen that one of those who enters the field is the one we see in the best condition For that”.

The momentum of the fans. “Each game has its own story. We have a team that proposes, that goes forward, that goes out to look for the rivals, that we have the scorer of the tournament, that is on a roll. To the fans, send us that good energy since we arrive at the stadium and that we also send that message to the stands to finish this work in Medellín.”

