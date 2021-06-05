The jury of the Critics Award, promoted by the Spanish Association of Literary Critics, awarded this Saturday to the Cartagena writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte this year’s award in the Narrative category for his novel ‘Fire line‘.

The Critics’ Prize does not have an economic endowment, but it does enjoy great prestige among writers, editors and readers. The decision of the jury, made up of 21 members, was announced at the Antiguo Instituto de Gijón.

In ‘Line of Fire’, Pérez-Reverte narrates the battle of the Ebro, which left around 20,000 dead. Throughout the almost 700 pages, the academic intertwines real testimonies with literary recreation to offer a humane and overwhelming account of one of the most tragic and decisive episodes of the Civil War.

Although the Cartagena writer has devoted numerous articles to the conflict, it is about the first novel dedicated to the Civil War in his 35 years of literary career. In its first two months of publication, it managed to sell around 110,000 copies.