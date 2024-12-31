The writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte has shared on his social networks some reflections on thought and how this does not have to be absolute and immovablebut on the contrary, it is “healthy” to have uncertainties.

The novelist shared the answer to an interview question (whose media he did not cite) in which he was asked about whether he uses novels to teachsomething Pérez-Reverte says not to do.

“We lived a time in which one is required to take a standthat stands on a line, good or bad, for or against, and life is not that. With age, I have discovered that I have much less certainty, something I did not think when I was young,” explains the 73-year-old journalist.

Thinking like this is much “more fertile”, according to the author of Alatristebecause “when one has certainties, when one is clear about good and evil, one’s life becomes very boring and monotonous, and one can fall into fanaticism, and fanaticism means the Inquisition, and then the extermination of the adversary“he warns.

“I accept that I can be wrong and that my enemy can be right sometimes,” he explains, not without making it clear that He has his ideas, because he is not “equidistant”, but “equanimous” (impartiality of judgment).

“I think this is healthy: recognizing virtues in the opponent and defects in one’s side. I think it is very hygienic and healthy, although that happens very rarely nowadays.“concludes the writer.