For twenty-five years I have been a friend of Jorge Fernández Díaz, but my affections do not blind me at all when I say – and I have said it many times – that, in addition to being the most combative and influential political columnist, Jorge is the most important living writer and representative of Argentina. If to understand the eternal reality of that country it is essential to read Roberto Arlt and Borges, no one can understand contemporary Argentina without reading Oswaldo Soriano – now deceased – and Jorge Fernández Díaz.

Jorge’s novels, stories and articles, his fascinating literature that touches on all kinds of registers, from the noir genre to the sentimental, the war or the genre, and that sometimes – or often, with more or less literary interposition – borders or enters directly in non-fiction, they reveal the implacable, hard, fierce and always stark Argentineness of their characters, provide hours of intense pleasure and create eternal reading loyalties, loyalties that are evident in the way in which each of them His books, whether novels or stories, always reach first place on the best-seller lists in his country as soon as they are published.

Hopefully this Nadal award, so deserved, so necessary, will make Spanish readers even more familiar with the extensive, fascinating work, enormous in quality and content, of this great writer who honors our language and our intelligence from the other side of the Atlantic. .

Congratulations, Cuchillero, old friend. I admire you today like yesterday. As usual.