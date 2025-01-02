Going to the movies is one of the leisure experiences that many people do with some frequency. The rooms in many places in Spain tend to fill up on weekends, something that extends to other dates when the billboard announces films that attract the attention of the public.

Part of that expectation It is created by advertising, the actors who act in it, the story they tell, the director who leads it or the controversy it may generate, both for good and for bad.

One of the last films to be released in our country that includes almost all of these characteristics is ‘Conclave’ by Edward Berger. Before she arrived in Spain, there were already many who described her as revolutionary and revealing in relation to the secretive world of the Vatican and everything that surrounds the Pope.

This title arrived in theaters on December 20 starring Ralph Fiennesone of the most acclaimed actors today, and for whom many have added more positive expectations about this film, whose synopsis is the following: «It closely follows one of the most secret and ancient rituals in the world: the election of the Dad. After the unexpected death of the Supreme Pontiff, Cardinal Lawrence is appointed responsible for leading the conclave. In the midst of an atmosphere full of tension and secrecy, Lawrence must ensure that the process is carried out in accordance with the tradition and norms of the Church. When the most powerful leaders of the Catholic Church gather in the halls of the Vatican, Lawrence finds himself trapped within a great conspiracy».









Pérez Reverte’s opinion on ‘Conclave’

Regarding this film, the opinion of experts and film buffs abounds on the Internet, as well as of some prominent figures in the Spanish public sphere. One of those who came together to give his opinion after going to the cinema and seeing ‘Conclave’ was the academic Arturo Pérez-Revertewhich has expressed itself through its social networks, as usual:

«I saw “Conclave”… Ralph Fiennes is enormous, as usual. but the movie it seemed clumsy to me“Well, it promised more than it delivers,” the writer begins by saying. «The matter is very interesting, but For me it was a disappointment. I don’t know what others will think,” he concludes, bluntly.

As usually happens when any public personality gives their opinion on social networks, many users also express their opinion about the words, in this case, by Pérez-Reverte. These have been Some of the responses you have received:

“I would like you to comment on the movies you like, and not just the ones you don’t.”

«Each one with his tastes Arturo. I loved this. Emilia Pérez I went because of her recommendation and what a lot of suffering. May you continue with us for many more years, teacher.”

«We already know that religious films are not for you»

«Well, I totally agree. It has a good first 50 minutes and then the scriptwriter’s structure is too noticeable, who sows evidence when it is interesting and everything turns out to be a bit crude. Aside from the final surprise.