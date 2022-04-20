yesIt will be a chat between two great friends. What Arturo Pérez-Reverte and Edu Galán are. Two lovers of literature and culture in general who have agreed to celebrate Book Day with XLWeekly, on this its 35th anniversary. And they will do it as they like best: chatting. And you can see it. We will broadcast it this afternoon on streaming via XLWeekly and from the websites of all the Vocento newspapers. They will speak, by the way, about ‘The reader of the 21st century’ and, without a doubt, about a few other things. «When Arturo and I start talking we can continue with the reader of the 22nd, 23rd, 24th century or with whatever they throw at us», says a smiling Galán.

Pérez-Reverte and Galán met almost a decade ago, when the Asturian writer, screenwriter and cultural critic worked for the satirical magazine Mongolia. «We made several jokes about Arturo that he liked, we contacted through Twitter and one day he came to the theater to see something in which I dressed up as a jihadist and we made a very brutal satire of Islamic terrorism. Arturo saw me, he thought: ‘This guy is like a goat’, and we became friends –he recalls between laughs–. In addition, we have colleagues in common such as Antonio Lucas or Manuel Jabois, and we go out to dinner every so often.

Galán unceremoniously accepted the proposal of XLWeekly to sit before our cameras with his friend. “If it’s with Arturo, I’ll sign up for a bombing,” he explains. He has a brutal culture, we share many values ​​and the idea of ​​reflecting together on how we read in these fragmented and complex times seemed very attractive to me.

“Nobody like Arturo to talk about the reader of the 21st century, because he is a writer who, after almost 40 years writing, continues to reach a lot of people”



Without wishing to gut the conversation between the two, Galán advances some issues that, given the subject to be discussed, will be difficult to avoid. Innovations in terms of formats, themes and genres of contemporary literature, ‘serialization’, the growing influence of audiovisuals on the rhythm and fluidity of novels… «No one like Arturo to talk about the 21st century reader, because he is a writer who, after almost 40 years writing, continues to reach a lot of people and can tell us what keys he presses to attract them –says his friend Galán–. Beyond his style and the themes he plays, I really like that he doesn’t give you porridge, but rather gives you meat and you have to cut it yourself and swallow it. It makes you think. And that is something very necessary in these rushed times in which we live.

Galán, however, does not want to exaggerate in flattering his friend, since, as he underlines, “friendship starts from a certain admiration that it is better not to show too much so that it is balanced.” The admiration, in any case, is evident. And mutual, judging by the persistence of the relationship between the two. Something that we can check in person and live this afternoon at 6:00 p.m.



