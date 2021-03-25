Laura Pons accused the announcer Arturo ‘Turry’ Macías of sexual abuse, when she was 17 years old. The young woman, who is currently 23 years old, revealed the fact in the Ventaneado program, last Wednesday, March 24.

During an interview with the Aztec media, the Mexican actress gave details of how the member of the morning newspaper Hoy committed the crime.

As revealed, he took her to a hostel with a false invitation to the movies. Supposedly they were going to see a movie, the young woman narrated, but on the way she changed places.

“I felt scared (…) I did not know anything about sexuality at that age, for me it was like being in shock”, were the words of the actress.

Later, she said that at the time she did not know whether to speak or not; however he said be determined to take legal action.

The actress revealed the abuse suffered in the program Ventaneando. Photo: capture / TV Azteca

Arturo Macías was suspended for Hoy

After the public complaint was made known, the program Today Televisa decided to provisionally suspend the member of the entertainment space.

Through their social networks, the Mexican space production issued a statement announcing the actions they took.

“Given the accusation made by Laura Pons, and while the authorities rule, Arturo Macías is provisionally suspended from the production of Hoy,” the text reads.

Today’s statement. Photo: capture / Twitter

Behind this, the announcer spoke on his social networks denying the accusations. “Thank you all very much for your messages, what you say about me is FALSE, I respect women a lot at all times. Legally soon I will give you an answer and position to this case ”, the communicator issued.

Announcer’s statement. Photo: capture / Twitter

Actors and actresses, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.