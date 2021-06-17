Reuters

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) reported that the head of the agency, Arturo Herrera, performs a working tour in Washington DC, United States.

According to information from the SHCP, the official will meet with Esteban Moctezuma, Mexican ambassador to the United States; Kristalina Georgieva, general director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF); and with Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury.

He will also participate in the Second Meeting of the Compensation Committee of the World Bank and the IMF.

In his Twitter account, Aruro Herrera said that as part of his Responsibilities as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the World Bank and IMF is to preside over the joint Remuneration Committee of the Executive Directors and this morning the previous working meeting of this committee began.

He stated that “given that Washington DC has already reached a vaccination level of 70 percent of the population, face-to-face meetings are restarting”.

