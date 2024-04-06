During a Talent Land conference in Guadalajara, the popular Mexican businessman, Arturo Elías Ayubspoke about his stages in Mexican soccer with clubs such as Pumas and León, as a manager, in CU as president and in Guanajuato as a manager representing the club in the owners' assembly.
However, the followers of the red and white team asked him to join the Guadalajara Sports Club, to which the businessman humorously assured that he could do so, so he would have to talk to the owner of Guadalajara, Amaury Vergara.
during the conference Arturo Elías Ayub He emphasized that he had retired from football, after he had won everything, since with both Pumas and León he was a two-time Liga MX champion, in addition to remembering the victory against Real Madrid in the 2004 Santiago Bernabéu Trophy.
After his statements, a fan from Guadalajara shouted in the audience: “Grab the Chivas” and subsequently received a lot of applause and those present at the conference began to shout.
Seeing the reaction of the attendees, the former director said: “Just let's grab the Chivas and talk to Amaury”, which is why he received applause from the attendees who took the businessman's sense of humor in good spirit.
