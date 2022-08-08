Chivas de Guadalajara has not had a good start in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. The rojiblanco team is currently in a crisis, but its problems go back years. The club, one of the biggest in the history of Mexican soccer, has only won four league titles (1986-87, Verano 1997, Apertura 2006 and Clausura 2017) in the last 36 years.
The Sacred Flock is one of the teams with the greatest tradition and popular roots, but its sporting victories have not lived up to its lineage in recent decades. Entrepreneur Arturo Elías Ayub, former director of Pumas and Director of Strategic Alliances and Content of América Móvil, reflected on the current situation of Chivas de Guadalajara and what could be a solution to the bad times they are going through.
The former manager, who won the two-time championship with Pumas in 2004, suggested that Chivas open its hiring policy and bring in foreigners to be able to compete on equal terms with the other teams in Liga MX.
“I think that Amaury (Vergara) is experiencing a very complicated moment. Many are not going to like what I am going to say. That tradition they have (playing with pure Mexican soccer players), I don’t know… I’m not saying that it should be changed, but perhaps… (…) Seeing the competitiveness, competing against 17 teams that, I think is outrageous, play with eight or nine foreigners on the field is outrageous. It’s not that I want to break tradition, but it is clear that Chivas does not compete in the same way and that hits”
– Arturo Elijah Ayub
In a later post, Elías Ayub clarified that he never said that Chivas should play with foreigners, although he thinks that playing only with Mexican players is a competitive disadvantage. Likewise, he asked the fans to support the management of Amaury Vergara at this time, which is most needed.
