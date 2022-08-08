To all the amazing fans of @Chivas I clarify:

1-I NEVER said that Chivas should play with foreigners, on the contrary, I think it is its essence.

2- If I think it is a competitive disadvantage

3-I think they should support @amauryvz now more than ever

