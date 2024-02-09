Crime is a critical problem in Peru and does not discriminate against anyone. This time, it was the Peruvian comedian Arturo Alvarez who encountered the most complicated scenario. However, he was able to get away with it. After a violent assault in Miraflores, Álvarez expressed his relief for having survived the confrontation with the criminals, who approached him in the early hours of last Tuesday.

Let us remember that Arturo Álvarez made national news—a few days ago—after talking about his brother Carlos. According to him, he was tired of the arrogant attitude that Carlos had towards him and all this time he had kept silent so as not to hurt his mother, who has since passed away.

How did the Arturo Álvarez robbery happen?

The robbery that Arturo Álvarez suffered was an unfortunate event that left him with a great scare. According to the comedian's testimony, the criminals demanded that he hand over his belongings, which included his cell phone and even his wallet.

“I came back from a show and I got off about two blocks from my house to buy a soda, and suddenly two guys appeared. One grabbed the cell phone from my hand and the other tried to grab me, but I resisted and we struggled. There I yelled at him: 'Hey, I'm cool,' he looked at me and left.” Arturo told daily Trome.

The comedian mentioned that at first he did not think about the consequences of his reaction, but thank God he was able to escape and not suffer physical damage. “At the time my reaction was to defend myself. I don't know if it was good or not, but they were Peruvians because I heard them speak. I still thank God for being alive and material things are recovered by working,” he added to the aforementioned media.

What projects does Arturo Álvarez have in mind?

In an interview he gave Arturo Alvarez to La República in May 2023, the artist commented that he had some projects in mind for 2024. First of all, he wanted to launch his singing career and then venture into film.

“I'm thinking about starting out as a rock singer with my own voice (without imitating anyone). It is very difficult to be successful with your own voice (…). We are also preparing a film for cinema that will be called 'Cheverengue'. I'm going to be the character, like a scammer. I hope it reaches all of Latin America. I hope this movie happens: I would be the protagonist,” he explained.

What did Arturo say about Carlos Álvarez?

The comedian, who became famous for his parody of Koky Belaunde, revealed the reason why he did not share the stage with his brother, although they both dedicate themselves to the same profession. Also, he expressed his sadness because he says his mother always dreamed of seeing them perform together. “Mr. Álvarez doesn't want to and I kept quiet so as not to hurt my mother, who has already passed away. She always wanted her children to work together and when I said to my brother: 'What do you think if we do a show?', he responded to me. “What for? We're fine like this, everyone goes their own way,” he told Trome.

Arturo Álvarez details why he does not work with his brother. Photo: diffusion

In addition, he explained how his children get along with Carlos (his uncle): “He sends them a cake every three months and at the door of my house, he can't spend a little time to greet them because he is very busy.”

“Here I'm not making a mess to become an artist (…), I don't have a straw tail like Mr. Álvarez. I'm already bored, I'm 56 years old, I'm not a brat. More than scandals, I want truths, I'm tired of the lies, the arrogance, the arrogance, I got tired of the falsehoods,” he concluded.