After having moved away from television screens, Arturo Alvarez He was interviewed by La República and announced his return in style. The comedian confessed that he dreams of being a rock singer and revealed his plans in the movies. In addition, the popular ‘Cheverengue’ referred to the depression that he suffered a few years ago. “I am very well, I put myself in the hands of specialists more or less five years ago, but happily everything is fine. I approached God — without saying that I am a shepherd or an angel. I’m a human being who makes mistakes like everyone else, but we’re on the right track with the family.”

Carlos Alvarez’s brother He was optimistic about his new projects. “I am thinking of launching myself as a rock singer with my own voice (without imitating anyone). It is very difficult to be successful with your own voice (…). We are also preparing a film for the cinema that is going to be called ‘Cheverengue’. I’m going to be the character, like a con man. Hopefully it reaches all of Latin America. Hopefully this film will be given: it would be the protagonist ”, added.