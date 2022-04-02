Arthur Alvarez had a strong relapse in his health for what must have been admitted to a hospital in the capital. This was reported by Carlos Álvarez through a video on his official Facebook account. The driver of “The humor vaccine” spoke about the situation that his brother is going through and was hopeful that he would recover as soon as possible.

What happened to Arturo Álvarez?

In the clip that he posted on Facebook, Jorge Benavides’s ex-partner explained that his brother has been fighting a health problem for years, of which he preferred not to give more details.

“We want to communicate that my brother Arturo Álvarez Loaiza is hospitalized in a hospital in the capital treating a health problem that has afflicted him for many years years in which the family has always given him their help and support so that he can overcome this problem, “he said.

Carlos Álvarez thanks fans of his brother

In addition, Carlos Alvarez He thanked all the fans of Arturo Álvarez for having expressed concern and assured them that the comedian will soon be back to continue making them laugh on stage.

“We make this passage of our lives public because there are many people who ask about him, since he is not active on social networks, just tell them that He is progressing favorably, he is a strong man and we know that he will come out of this difficult moment successfully and strengthened ”, He stated through his Facebook account.

Carlos Álvarez encourages Arturo Álvarez

Finally, Carlos Alvarez He took the opportunity to send his brother a strong message of support, in which he expressed the great affection and admiration he feels for him.

“Brother, we all wish you a speedy recovery, we are waiting for you here with the affection and love of always. Strength brother, God bless you, ”he limited.