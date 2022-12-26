After more than ten years together, Arturo Alvarez he will divorce his still wife Erika Verástegui. Through a statement, the comedian notified the reasons for this decision in order to avoid speculation about his private life. The actor explained that this step that he will take regarding his marriage is in mutual agreement with the mother of his children, for which he stressed that they have been on the best terms.

Arturo Álvarez issues a statement on the end of his marriage

As mentioned, Arturo Álvarez surprised all his followers this Monday, December 26, by announcing his separation from Erika Verástegui, with whom he has two children.

“After 10 years of living together and 6 years of marriage, the well-known comic actor and national showman, Arturo Alvarez, announces the divorce from his still wife Erika Verastegui due to incompatibility of characters. Both by mutual agreement decided to divorce for the well-being of their two minor children and themselves. . They were on good terms. We appreciate the dissemination of it and thus avoid speculation about his private life,” the statement read.

How did Arturo Álvarez rise to fame?

Arturo Álvarez is a Peruvian comic actor who achieved great popularity after his participation in “Risas y salsa” and “Risas de América”, programs where he stole more than one laugh from viewers with his imitations of politicians and show business.

The comedian along with his brother Carlos Álvarez discovered comedy at an early age, which is why his father encouraged them to do shows together. Eventually, this came true and they both became comic figures on national television.