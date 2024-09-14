“Recognize the value of trade union organizations, the democracy of the National Federation of Trade Unions of the Science and Technology Sector (Fenasscyt), on its IV Anniversary, we can be very proud, we have to sharpen our aim, be prepared for what is coming, continue in coordination, trusting in this superior instrument of representation and defense, which managed to influence the public policies of the country, this was expressed exclusively by the Lawyer Arturo Alcalde Justiniani, Specialist in labor and union issuesa special guest to participate along with Senator José Narro Céspedes, currently a federal deputy for Morena.

“It is a strategic federation, it is not just another union federation, it is a gigantic organization of importance in the country; when one listens to the different leaders of each of them in their states, they are people who have great recognition, they are our wise men, scientists, we feel very proud to collaborate with you,” said Arturo Alcalde, in front of various union general secretaries of the science and technology sector.

“After four years of Fenasscyt, we have experienced a real feat. At the beginning of the federation, the difficulties we had were not only of a formal or legal nature, which could eventually be secondary, but the most important thing was to reach the conviction that we needed a common instrument that would represent our interests. This is extremely difficult in Mexico, because there is normally mistrust, little willingness to meet, to write, to give our schedule a space to be able to dedicate it to union activity and national coordination.”

“It was four years, which may seem very short, but if we look back, we can identify many advances in trying to respond to the characteristics of each and every one of these work centers that are very different, all these discussions about section A or B; about whether it was possible to unionize in a single federation; about the budget; you as a federation have had a great capacity for coordination and for that reason I believe that you should be very pleased with the results after four years, the Mayor continued.”

“They have managed to generate a common platform, to have a space for dialogue with Conacyt, with each of the heads, I am aware of the effort to deal with very different personalities between one center and another, and also to try to respond as Manuel Escobar pointed out, not only to the labor issue, but to a much broader agenda, which is precisely what unionism allows for, the subject of work, public policies, going to the chambers of deputies and senators.”

“I know that they have Senator José Narro as an ally, as do many other organizations. They have been creating interlocutors, partners in some way in this great adventure that being federated has meant. Talking about a federation means creating an organization superior to the one they have as a union.

“If we place ourselves within the limits of our own organizations, our possibilities are very limited because they are often based on the logic of a horrible budget that we have received not only in terms of labor but also institutional, with quite precarious salaries, increases below inflation.

“A large number of informal workers, undocumented workers, paid workers, etc., and despite that, you are chipping away, earning respect and at the same time, putting pressure, negotiating, this is a dynamic that is not easy, you have become masters in this matter, but everything is built on trust,” concluded Arturo Alcalde.

