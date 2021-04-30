Artur Suqué in an Al Bano concert at the Castell de Peralada festival in 2014. Miquel Benitez / Getty

The businessman Artur Suqué Puig, honorary president of the Peralada Group and founder of the Castell de Peralada International Music Festival, has died at the age of 90, as confirmed by group sources. Artur Suqué Puig was born in Barcelona on August 6, 1930, he was a chemical engineer by profession and founder and president of the Grup Peralada, with which he managed to create a highly diversified family business holding present in various sectors such as beverages and food, such as the Castillo de Perelada Wine and Cava Producer or the Peralada Comercial Distributor, Valles Preu and Cultivos Marinos.

The business group also has a prominent presence in the field of leisure with the Casino Barcelona, ​​Casino Peralada, Casino Tarragona, as well as casinos in Argentina and Uruguay. Another division of its businesses includes the Peralada Golf Club, the Peraladac Golf Hotel on Wine Spa, or the industrial one with Poligal and Hispano Suiza de Automobiles. Suqué also had an intense activity in the field of economics and business, since he was co-founder and president of the Círculo de Economía, president of the Port of Barcelona, ​​director of “la Caixa” and of the Bank of Spain, member of the Board of the Barça, the Chamber of Commerce and the Foment del Treball.

The businessman was judicially investigated for years in the so-called Casinos case, in which an alleged diversion of funds to CDC, Jordi Pujol’s party, was investigated. The court case was closed in 1998 after nine years of processing, although the judge took for granted in the filing order that the party that Pujol founded was financed with money from Casinos.

Suqué was president of the Spanish Calitax Foundation for Quality Control and president of the board of directors of the Barcelona newspaper. In 1957 he married Carmen Mateu – who died three years ago – with whom he had three children – Isabel, Javier and Miquel – who continue to lead the family business. Since 2015, his children took the reins and responsibility of the Grup Peralada business, from which they have defined Artur Suqué as “passionate about his work, very perfectionist and with a high sense of responsibility”.

Together with his wife Carmen Mateu, they founded the Castell de Peralada International Music Festival in 1987 which, in recent decades, has been a meeting place in summer and a space where different personalities from the cultural, social and business world have attended. Artists of the stature of Montserrat Caballé, Josep Carreras, Rudolf Nuréyev, Teresa Berganza and Jonas Kaufmann, among others, have performed at this festival.