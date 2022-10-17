Actor Artur Smolyaninov filed a protocol for discrediting the Russian army

Actor Artur Smolyaninov, known for the films The Last Slaughter and Kalashnikov, was charged with discrediting the Russian army. About it informs REN TV with reference to the press service of the Gagarin court in Moscow.

The case went to court on October 17. Because of what kind of materials the case was brought against the artist, it is not specified.

Earlier, the actor gave an interview to Meduza (entered in the register of foreign agents), in which he said that he had left Russia. “The noose was shrinking: for one reason or another, they didn’t take me there, they didn’t take me here. Someone else managed to work with me, and I am very grateful to these people for taking the risk, ”said Smolyaninov.

On August 31, it became known that actress Christina Asmus was also charged with discrediting the Russian Armed Forces. For this, she could be fined 50 thousand rubles. On September 14, the hearing in the Asmus case was cancelled. The proceedings were stopped due to the lack of corpus delicti.