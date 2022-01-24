EP Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:44



The former president of the Generalitat Artur Mas has assured that he will not be part of Centrem, the new political brand promoted by the former secretary of the PDeCAT Àngels Chacón, nor of any other formation: «My decision is to distance myself from the parties and emphasize my profile more and more institution as former president of the country.

«As long as the PDECat exists, I will be a militant, consistent with my thirty-year career at CDC. But the decision is not to be part of any other political party in the future”, he stated in an interview in ‘La Vanguardia’ this Monday collected by Europa Press.

He has also denied that he is going to stand for mayor of Barcelona: «Another thing is that I would very much like Barcelona to take on a different air than it has, I want it as a Barcelona citizen, but that does not mean getting involved as a politician».

In addition, he has maintained that “the responsibility for the disintegration of the converging world is not only” of the parties that were born after the dissolution of Convergència, but of all those who participated in it.

Asked if the refoundation of Convergència was a failure, he said that “it is evident that it did not go well, reality shows it”, and that some of those who were part of it are in Junts, but not all, given what has lamented the disintegration of this space.

In his opinion, the political center in Catalonia has also disintegrated, and “the first three forces of the Parliament, PSC, ERC and Junts, try to take over this central space, but they do not succeed.”

Dialogue and licenses by age



Mas has been in favor of dialogue between the Generalitat and the Government, but has insisted that “it is one thing and another to become a smoke seller or a deluded person thinking that just because there is a dialogue table a world opens up new that will bring us a solution.

Regarding the cause for the expenses for the independence process before the Court of Auditors, he has detailed that the apartment has been seized for four years, and that “if they do not accept the guarantees of the Generalitat”, he believes that it will continue like this for up to three years plus.

Regarding the ‘age licenses’ in the Parliament that allowed civil servants to be paid without working in the last years before retiring, he has said that he would not have done it, but that “the context of when it was done has nothing to do with the current , in that it is something that is not understood and is rejected».

“I had to do exactly the opposite, instead of rewarding, reducing the payroll of the workers of the Generalitat” since 2011, he added, and has maintained that, unlike the current crisis, in the then European Union opted for not spending, not borrowing, reduce spending and raise taxes.