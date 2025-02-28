Psychologists and therapists have several ways to make their patients interpret, express and solve their emotions and thoughts, and one of them is through the Art Therapy. In this way, patients work with a specialized therapist for Explore your emotions … understand the conflicts or feelings that cause them anguish and through art they solve those problems.

The Art Therapy As a discipline, it began in the 1940s and became more popular in the 1970s. Like other expressive arts therapies, such as dance therapy or music therapy, it is based on creativity. Today it is usual to resort to it and also serves as an activity for relaxation and not only for self -discovery.

Each expert has its own method and Amaya de Andrés More than 20 years ago he began using paint for therapeutic purposes. Being so accessible and, generally, attractive to everyone, “it turned out to be a facilitator to face the most unpleasant or limiting episodes and issues of life.”

During an artotherapy session, with Amaya de Andrés.





Paint with non -dominant hand

“I have developed a work method, strategic painting, from my own experience with the management of plastic resources and the conviction of the resolution potential that the act of painting has implying the entire body,” says the expert. It indicates that with all this has generated a way of accompanying people at intense vital times, using colors and paper as main mediators of their process, generating experiences to solve problems through adapted interventions and solutions practiced directly painting, which are integrated without greater effort to their range of resources available.

Amaya de Andrés began painting children from her professional area, psychomotor skills, and after observing how well it worked to unlock knots, she began to look for methods and strategies to open the possibility to adults. After several years helping people with chronificed mental illness opened the fan to people in any vital circumstance.

«After numerous formations and the experience of accompanying many clients with their varied matters, I have reached a way of exercising the painting that it generates concrete improvements in the quality of lifeorganically, ”he says. For example, painting with the non -dominant hand.

I have to recognize – since I had the pleasure of trying his method – that if the moment smell my hand with painting, nothing attractive was, except it was to do it with the left. In my case, I am right because this hand could well be stored in my pocket because for the session it was not going to be necessary. The expert announces that leaving our comfort zone helps to go out to those enquisted emotions.

Goodbye to fear

The paint sessions They begin when the patient chooses a color and paints with him on a cardboard glued on a wall full of color. Where does that color put? In the center of the sheet? In a corner? How much quantity do you use? There are too many issues that say a lot about us, let’s do what we do.

In general, thanks to this technique and the questions Amaya de Andrés ask those who face the session, the Art Therapy It makes them see their own life with much broader parameters and have a greater maneuvering capacity even in especially stressful vital situations.

«In addition, particularly, it helps them eliminate physical symptoms without organic basis that they suspect are emotional and reduce the stress that generate specific situations that live. Also to dissolve mismatched and disabling fears, increase their daily vitality, be less reactive in professional or personal situations, overcome complicated relationships, activate the necessary actions to achieve postponed goals, ”he says, and clarifies that although the process has a durability depending on the person and their background,“ generally in six sessions they see important changes or, in some cases, definitive ».