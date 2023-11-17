Artom Strategy, profits and revenues of Beppe Grillo’s friend’s consultancy company drop

Already “guru” of 5 Star Movement because he was a friend of the deceased Gianroberto Casaleggio and frequenter of Beppe Grillo and today the “parsley” of worldliness, with business in a noticeable decline. AND Arturo ArtomTurin, born in 1966, what was invented in 2021 “Italian Renaissance“, pompous name of a supposed party, and then not happy in a moment of modesty gave birth to the “Meritocracy Forum” which in turn generated the “Merit Day” and the “Night of talents”.

A few days ago, in fact, in Turin, Artom chaired the shareholders’ meeting of the Artom Strategy Spa of which he is director and sole shareholder to approve the 2022 budget closed with revenues decreasing to 1.49 million euros from 2.3 million euros in the previous year so much so that the profit it decreased sharply year on year from 951 thousand euros to 325 thousand euros.

The company, founded in 2019, carries out strategic consultancy activities in the areas of marketing, communication and corporate finance. Artom He is now the shareholder and sole director of three other companies: Artom Innovation, Netsystem And Arturoartom & C. Productions: but the first filed its last balance sheet in 2007, the other established in 2011 never filed its accounts and the most recent numbers of the third date back to 2008.

