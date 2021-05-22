Juan Artola, one of the capital players of this Bilbao Athletic who plays on Sunday the pass to the promotion to the Second Division against the powerful and veteran Burgos, argues that the team is aware, seamless: “I think that throughout the year we have seen that we are all very psyched and we know what the goal is, and now, knowing that we have it close, we hope we can finish the icing and get the promotion “, ends the playmaker from Getxo, who played a false 9 against Celta B.

“Pressure, at the moment, we do not feel any, we know that Sunday’s game for practically everyone, for the moment, is the most important of our careers,” says Artola, calmly before the big date at the Francisco de la Hera: “I notice the team very involved, we know what the goal is. I see the team training very well in the day-to-day life, with joy in the Hotel, we all row in the same direction with the same objective, “he enumerates. Regarding Julián Calero’s team, where up to five Biscayans are active, Artola understands that” it has much more veteran people, although many of us This past year we already experienced a playoff, we have never been so close. When the ball starts rolling, everything evens out. His greater experience may be a plus, but it will be seen in the field. “

For his part, the manager of the subsidiary, Joseba Etxeberria reiterates a maxim: “We respect the rival, his potential, but we remain focused on our team and we are prepared. We are a good team and if we are in our best version, we can beat any rival, “he says and warns:” We are going to go out with ambition and be more Bilbao Athletic than ever. “Agirrezabala and Tascón are still injured and San Bartolomé is doubtless. purges his nasal fracture since the match against Celta B.