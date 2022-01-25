The idea came from Henny Vrienten: a music movie about artists of a certain age who are on their last round – or on their penultimate, because as long as the blood is crawling, it crawls where it can’t go. The 73-year-old Vrienten had to cancel Doe Maar’s farewell tour in September due to illness; the concerts are not made up. Until the last gasp?! (NTR) starts with glowing images of Golden Earring George Kooymans, after whose ALS diagnosis the band stopped. “That’s the best thing: a performance that you don’t realize is the last,” says Rinus Gerritsen, the bass player of the Earring.

Gerritsen (75) now plays with the band of another seventies, Robert-Jan Stips. “Did you turn off the gas?” Stips jokes when he picks up his bassist at home for a gig. In this new existence Gerritsen has to connect his equipment himself again and he has to study hard on the ‘nut mush’ that Stips lets him play, but the desire for the stage is indestructible. Gerritsen seems gripped by melancholy when he looks at a photo of himself from the seventies for a while: “But I’m a much better bass player now.” Although he knows that there are always physical ailments lurking that make it impossible: you have to be able to move your fingers.

The transience of everything comes to the fore especially in the images of Jan Rot, not so old (64), but terminally ill. He hopes to make it through the summer with a solid round of chemotherapy. To the tones of his own cheerfulness we see him preparing for a performance, always joking about his condition. He puts his baseball jacket over his head to take a nap in the locker room. Moments later he is sleeping on his stomach in a row of theater seats – all the energy is destined for the music. “After two or three songs I forget that I am sick.”

sexy sixty

Gerritsen, Stips and Michel van Dijk (ex-Alquin) who escaped heroin hell have become disarming men: gray wrinkled heads, baggy sweaters or black shirts that hang loosely over the signs of the good life. Director Marcel Goedhart also sought out female artists for whom it is considerably more difficult to continue working. “You used to have to die when you were forty,” Angela Groothuizen summarizes. „Now we are sexy sixty and we have a room full of women of fifty. We want to empower them.”

Loïs Lane’s sisters Monique and Suzanne Klemann (only 56 and 58) tell how they presented a new album in 2013. Nobody was interested. “Everyone found us old wives, without listening. When Henny Vrienten, De Dijk or Bløf comes out with a new record, it’s very different. While we now really sing much better than thirty years ago.” A lot of uncertainty has also disappeared, but the sisters don’t always have a choice. There are astonishing images of Lois Lane at a wedding Mama Mia of Abba is singing. “At such a moment it is wonderful that there are two of you, that you are not alone.” Monique Klemann says that she has lost “a third” of herself because corona prevented her from performing.

Groothuizen uses ‘old woman’ as a nickname. “I’m so excited,” she says when she sees a room where she performs during the Dolly Dots tour. However, she is determined that the performance must end after this. “It’s a very nice last lap, but I don’t want to stick my big ass on the podium.”

The last tones of Until the last gasp?! are from Jan Rot, who, as an encore, sublime understated translation from the old man cracker my way sings: “This is what I was.” I thought for a moment about Henny Vrienten, the man who conceived the film about old age on stage, but is no longer in it.