ART will be leading the comeback of culture against COVID-19 in a new exhibition being held at the John Mackintosh Hall in May.

‘Culture v Covid’ will reflect the experiences of artists, poets, sculptors, musicians and dramatists during one of the hardest years in Gibraltar’s recent history.

By the time the exhibition starts up on May 5, some of the toughest restrictions will have been removed.

This is because active COVID-19 cases have now fallen to just 14 on the Rock, with none of them in hospital.

All the stories represented in art have ‘provided a focus, inspiration and motivation’ to face the lockdowns during the pandemic, according to Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The work on show will vary from poems to painting and sculptures as well as music and drama.

“This is one of the Cultural initiatives I am most looking forward to this year,” said Minister for Culture John Cortes.

“It will celebrate Gibraltar’s resilience, our ability as a community to rise to the occasion and to turn adversity around.

“I think many will be amazed at the material that our artistic and cultural community has produced during the pandemic, which will be displayed for all to see.

“I dedicate Culture vs Covid to those at the forefront in the fight against Covid and to the memory of those who we lost along the way.”

The exhibition will run from May 5-21 at the John Mackintosh Hall Galleries in Main Street.