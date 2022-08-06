goodbye to Diego Bertie. Emotional moments are lived in Miraflores with the tribute that a group of artists perform to honor the memory of the beloved singer. On the night of this August 5, they met in front of the apartment where the remembered interpreter lived and expressed their regret.

Important figures from the artistic world were more than affected by the event and brought flowers as a gesture to commemorate the career and friendship that united them with the soap opera actor.

This is how the vigil in memory of Diego Bertie takes place

Images of The Republic They show the heartfelt reactions of the actors who came to the vigil, among which the cast members of “Back to the neighborhood” and other characters from América TV stood out, as well as their dear friends and colleagues.

What is known about the death of the actor?

Diego Bertie died after falling from his apartment, located on the 14th floor of a building in Miraflores. The confusing fact is being investigated by the authorities, but it is known that members of the Fire Department attended the actor at dawn and then transferred him to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital, where his death was declared.

According to his manager, the artist was more than proud of his return as a singer and of a series of presentations that he would make in Barranco, which he suspended due to showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Around 8:00 pm, the artist’s body was removed from the Central Morgue of Lima by his older brother, who avoided giving statements to the press.